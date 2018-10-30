CITIZENSHIP

Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship

EMBED </>More Videos

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution says "All persons born or naturalized in the United States...are citizens of the United States." Law school professor Gregory Olson believes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With just a week to go before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump inflamed both sides with a call to end birthright citizenship. It's the latest dramatic move in Trump's hardline immigration campaign, but law experts are questioning if it will hold up in court.

The President surprised few this week when he announced his plan.

"The baby is essentially a citizen of the U.S. for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous," he said in an interview with Axios.

But it's the method in which he plans to uphold his campaign process -- through an executive order -- that has legal experts confused. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution says "All persons born or naturalized in the United States...are citizens of the United States." Law school professor Gregory Olson believes it will be tough to defend in court.

"It's hard enough to use an executive order to overturn something that Congress has done. This is another step higher because it's held within the Constitution," said Olson with the San Joaquin College of Law.

But Olson says the amendment has a loophole the Trump administration may target.

The Supreme Court has ruled that children born to legal, non-citizen parents were U.S. citizen, but some argue it never addressed the status of children born to illegal immigrants.

"It wasn't the same situation, so there is a little wiggle room and that's why it keeps coming up."

Reformers have been calling for an end to birthright citizenship, blaming it for causing birth tourism and chain migration. Local immigration attorneys say it's simply not true.

"The fact that you have a U.S. citizen baby or child does not automatically mean the parents can get a green card or citizenship, that's a myth," said Camille Cook, an immigration attorney,

The president still hasn't signed the executive order. Some of his critics believe it's just political posturing before the election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsPresident Donald TrumpimmigrationcitizenshipFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CITIZENSHIP
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Army vet wins U.S. citizenship after long legal fight
Livingston votes to oppose Census citizenship question
More citizenship
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3
Are you registered to vote? Check here
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
More Politics
Top Stories
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of stolen items
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Several Fresno Police Officers and Detectives honored for their heroic acts
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
North Carolina mom charged after leaving her 2 children on side of the road, police say
Show More
North Carolina mom claims her son was 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Fresno State ranked #23 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
Fresno expected to roll back water fines for October
St. Agnes to begin Family Medicine Physician Residency program
More News