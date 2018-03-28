GUN CONTROL

Local students pushing for stricter gun laws meet with Rep. Costa

Congressman Jim Costa says this youth-lead movement is bringing a new energy to the gun debate. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the nationwide gun debate intensifies and youth-led rallies flood the streets, Central Valley students are making their voices heard.

"To set an example and teach them what it looks like to be civically engaged and continue putting our efforts toward this national movement," said Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) "It's clear we need to take a multifaceted approach to gun violence in our country."

Clovis North Senior Elizabeth Grubb is spending her 18th birthday with fellow students calling for tougher gun laws. "Safety is a human universal right it doesn't matter if you're a republican or democrat everyone deserves that right, and they should be protecting us."

Just three days after they led the "March For Our Lives Rally" around Fresno High School, these students sat down with Congressman Jim Costa.

"It wasn't just one day this is hopefully going to be a time where teens especially but all Americans are plugged into politics and actively making their voices heard by posting on social media or calling their local representatives," said Grubb.

Something Costa encouraged in addition to fielding their questions concerning assault weapons, bump stocks, mental health, background checks and school safety.

"They are a breath of fresh air they have initiative they have the passion to want to make a difference," said Costa.

But local 2nd amendment rights advocate Barry Bauer says what the students want, won't make a difference in preventing mass shootings. "Unless you have someone on site to stop people with a gun, you'll continue to have these problems, because it's a problem with the people. A mental problem with the people. It's not the gun that's doing the killing, it's the people."

The students plan to have an event in line with the national "Town Hall For Our Lives Project" on April 7th where they hope valley Congressmen Devin Nunes and David Valadao can attend.
