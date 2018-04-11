POLITICAL INSIDER

POLITICAL INSIDER: Speaker McCarthy?

House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (J. Scott Applewhite)

By
Here's a pretty safe bet: the next Speaker of the House of Representatives will be from California.

If Democrats regain control of the House in the November Midterm Election, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco would likely win the Speakership.

Now that current Speaker Paul Ryan has announced he won't seek re-election, Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy who is the House Majority Leader is seen as one of the frontrunners for the Speaker's job if the GOP keeps control of the House in November.

RELATED: Ryan won't run for re-election as GOP worries about midterms

The other frontrunner is Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana. As you'll remember, he was shot by a gunman who attacked during a congressional baseball practice last June and Scalise survived a life-threatening injury.

First elected to Congress in 2006, 53-year-old McCarthy has been Majority Leader since 2014. He ran for Speaker in 2015 after Ohio's John Boehner left Congress, but McCarthy then dropped out of the race leading to Ryan's election.

RELATED: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Drops Out of House Speaker Race

RELATED: Why Kevin McCarthy Dropped Out of the Speaker's Race

Ryan's announcement is still fresh, but not totally unexpected and McCarthy is not talking about a campaign for Speaker yet. As ABC News reported, McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday (4/11), "There is no leadership election and Paul is Speaker right now".

ABC also reported that Scalise has said publicly that he would not challenge McCarthy for the position, but he may be ready to jump into the race if McCarthy is not in it.

One thing that would win McCarthy support among some Republicans is what appears to be a tight relationship with President Trump. ABC News says McCarthy's office has been working recently with the White House on a package of spending cuts.

Former Central California Representative George Radanovich served in Congress with both Ryan and McCarthy.

He believes McCarthy would make an excellent House Speaker, a job that's only two steps away from the Presidency, and the Central Valley would also reap benefits.

Radanovich says "I think the election of Kevin as Speaker would be great for the Valley. He will need to weigh the interests of the Republican Caucus with those of his Congressional District and the Valley, but he will be the top negotiator for the House on all issues with the Senate and the President. Kevin is well-liked and he is an excellent coalition builder."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitical insiderPolitical Insiderpoliticshouse of representativespaul ryannancy pelosi
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICAL INSIDER
POLITICAL INSIDER: Valadao leads Cox in exclusive Action News poll
POLITICAL INSIDER: Debate Club
The President, Polls & Pay Raises
POLITICAL INSIDER: The Blue Splash
POLITICAL INSIDER: 'The Front Runner'
More Political Insider
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News