POLITICAL INSIDER

POLITICAL INSIDER: The Race for #2

Left to right: Travis Allen, John Cox, Gavin Newsom, John Chang, Antonio Villaraigosa (Rich Pedroncelli, Charlie Neibergall, Reed Saxon, Rich Pedroncelli, Tonya Wise)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We are ten weeks away from the June Primary Election here in California and the real contest for California Governor is not for the Top Spot. It's the race for Number 2.

As you may recall, California's primary system sends the Top 2 finishers on to the General Election in November, regardless of party affiliation.

A new and exclusive Action News Poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows 5 candidates with the opportunity to be one of the Top 2 finishers in a large and varied field of candidates.

RELATED: Poll shows Newsom leading race for California Governor while Villaraigosa and Cox battle for second-place

Out front once again is Democrat Gavin Newsom with 22%. The new poll shows Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa is second with 14%. Newsom and Villaraigosa are followed by Republican John Cox with 11%, Democrat John Chiang at 9%, and Republican Travis Allen with 7%.

None of the rest of the candidates have more than 3% support from the 517 Likely Primary Voters who responded.

21% say they are still undecided.

Valley native, Amanda Renteria, who got into the race late, is not listed as a choice in this latest Action News Poll.

Newsom, Villaraigosa, and Chiang are up 3-4 percentage points from our last Action News Poll conducted 12 weeks ago. Cox had the biggest jump, up 7 points.

Newsom is maintaining a solid lead in the polling, but that's a tight cluster from Villaraigosa to Allen.

Last week, a poll by the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California had Cox in 2nd place followed by Villaraigosa.

RELATED: Poll: Newsom surges ahead of Villaraigosa in governor's race

The "Undecideds" may keep the 2nd spot "see-sawing" until the Primary.
According to the research by SurveyUSA, Newsom's support is old, wealthy, liberal, and concentrated in the Bay Area.

Villaraigosa's support is moderate, female, minority, working class and concentrated in the greater Los Angeles area.

Support for Cox is white, male, conservative, high-school educated and concentrated in the Inland Empire.

Since the beginning of the political season, the top candidates have campaigned in Fresno, declaring the Central Valley is key to their victory... or at least a Top 2 finish.

The new and exclusive Action News Poll shows Likely Primary Voters in Central California prefer Villaraigosa, but again, it's a tight race. Villaraigosa has 16%, Newsom is at 14%, Surprisingly, Chiang is third with 12%, Cox has 11%, Allen is at 8%, and 27% are undecided.

This poll has a Credibility Interval of plus or minus 5 percentage points and that's the number that will have that top group of candidates and their campaign staff losing sleep, trying to figure out how to widen or close the narrow gaps between them.

The new Action News/SurveyUSA Poll also examined the U.S. Senate Race. Incumbent Dianne Feinstein has a huge lead.

We also have new numbers on the "job approval" for Governor Jerry Brown, Senator Kamala Harris, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

GO IN DEPTH: SurveyUSA Complete Interactive Crosstabs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitical insidergovernorcaliforniaelection 2018vote 2018
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICAL INSIDER
POLITICAL INSIDER: Valadao leads Cox in exclusive Action News poll
POLITICAL INSIDER: Debate Club
The President, Polls & Pay Raises
POLITICAL INSIDER: The Blue Splash
POLITICAL INSIDER: 'The Front Runner'
More political insider
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News