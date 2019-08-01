2020 presidential election

Cory Booker interrupted by 'Fire Pantaleo' protesters at beginning of Democratic debate

DETROIT -- Protesters interrupted Sen. Cory Booker as he delivered his opening remarks during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Detroit.

The protesters were shouting "Fire Pantaleo!" to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding he fire Daniel Pantaleo, the police officer accused of using a fatal chokehold on Eric Garner five years ago.

This month marked the five-year anniversary of Garner's death.

Pantaleo, who is white, placed Garner, who is black, in what prosecutors said was effectively a chokehold after Garner refused to be handcuffed during an arrest over the selling of loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the "seat belt."

Booker stopped speaking while the demonstrators were presumably escorted out of the room and resumed his remarks afterward.

Booker said: "We have serious problems in America. We have deep wounds and seriously deeply rooted challenges. We desperately need to heal as a nation and move forward because we know in this country our fates are united, that we have a common destiny. The call of this election is the call to unite and common cause and common purpose."

A different set of demonstrators later interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden as he discussed immigration reform and border security.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscory bookerdebatepresidential racepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential electioneric garner
RELATED
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
Democrats squabble over health care in 2nd night of debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Show More
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Charges against boy dropped after classmate hit in face with ball
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
More TOP STORIES News