environment

Protesters take part in global climate strike in downtown Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protestors took part in a global climate strike in 150 different countries.

A massive event in New York drew more than 60,000 people. But the large student walkouts we saw in other cities didn't happen in Fresno. Like millions of other people around the world, hundreds of locals came to demand action on climate change.

"I'm so worried about my future," Keion White explained. "If our air is looking bad 30 years ago and to now nothing has been done, what are we going to look for in another 30 years?"

And so they marched to city hall to have their voices heard.

"I'm just concerned about overall climate change. Especially seeing that there's a lot of older people here, it's really nice that not just the younger generation care," said Michael Brown.

Sharon Rossi came to fight for clean air and water for her grandkids.

"They're not going to have what we have and so I'm hoping if we make interventions now, there's still time that we can save the earth for them," she said.

19-year-old Kieshaun White helped organize the protest.

"The youth is starting to feel like they don't have a voice and their voice doesn't matter so bringing them out here and making their vocal cords used and pretty much exercise those muscles, it's pretty much building that narrative that we can make change," he said.

"It is this generation that is going to pay the dividends of whatever we fight for here," Dary Rezvani added.

The protestors said governmental changes were needed to deal with the effects of climate change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnoenvironmentstrikefresnopoliticsclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Multi-million dollar project aims to clean Fresno's air
Arctic ice melting at alarming rate, NASA says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to deploy additional troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Show More
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Baby born on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measures 19 inches long
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
More TOP STORIES News