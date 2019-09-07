politics

Results of Measure P stand, Fresno Co, Superior Court judge says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A taxpayer issue from last November's election in Fresno has been resolved.

The results of Measure P will stand.

A Fresno County Superior Court Judge decided Thursday special taxes proposed by a voter initiative, like Measure P, are not exempt from the state constitution's two-thirds voter approval requirement.

Measure P proposed a three-eighths percent sales tax increase to fund city parks and recreation. It received 52 percent of the vote but lacked the two-thirds voter approval and the measure failed.

Supporters of Measure P had argued the two-thirds rule applied only to special taxes proposed by public agencies.
