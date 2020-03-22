Coronavirus

Rand Paul becomes 1st US senator to test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- Senator Rand Paul has become the first U.S. senator to test positive for COVID-19.

The senator from Kentucky is "feeling fine" and currently in quarantine, his account tweeted Sunday. He was tested out an abundance of caution due to recent travel.

The account tweeted that he was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person.



"He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," the account added.

Paul, however, spoke on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus. Later that day, Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced in a statement that he had also tested positive and was in self-quarantine.
