Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims was part of a select group that met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss California's Sanctuary State law.Sheriff Mims sat right across from the President during the West Wing roundtable.She made her feelings on California's Sanctuary State law clear from the very beginning, "Thank you, Mr. President. You know sheriffs in California are now in an untenable situation."Sheriff Mims said the law flies in the face of public safety because it dictates which agencies her department can communicate with."So here we are stuck in the middle trying to decide. We have federal law, we have state law, and that's why I welcome Attorney General Sessions' lawsuit because that will provide us clarity that we need."Mims also shared how she has welcomed ICE agents into the Fresno County Jail."We didn't have the staffing to be able to help them figure out who they wanted to talk to so I said come on in."Sanctuary law opponents from around California were invited to the meeting. The Trump administration filed a lawsuit over the policy in March."The state of California's attempt to nullify federal law has sparked a rebellion by patriotic citizens who want their families protected," said President Trump.California legislators say the sanctuary state law is designed to protect undocumented immigrants and offer comfort to families living in fear.But Mims says the law makes the community less safe because the department is unable to talk to ICE agents about any criminals being released."They can't do a lot of things other law enforcement agencies can do, and it's really put us in a bad position."President Trump called that a, "Disgrace."Sheriff Mims agreed, "It's a disgrace."President Trump said, "We're working on that, and I think it will all come together because people want it to come together. It's so ridiculous. The concept that we've been talking about. We'll take care of it, Margaret. Thank you."In a tweet, California Governor Jerry Brown said that the President, "Is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of CA. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed."As local sheriffs and politicians met with President Trump, Central Valley growers watched closely from home. Many of them agree that the state's actions have put a target on their backs and sparked a crackdown from immigration officials.Manuel Cunha is with the Nisei Farmers League. He says instead of fighting over sanctuary laws, the focus should be on comprehensive immigration reform."Then we know everybody, where they are, and we have people working. Then if we need guest worker programs in agriculture or manufacturing or restaurants, we can develop those programs," said Cunha.He and other farmers sent a two phase plan to the White House with an idea on how to address the 8 million undocumented workers in the country.The plan offers work permits to those who pay and submit to a biometrics screening. It also provides a way to get a green card.