Some voting machines down in Tulare County due to technical issues, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Registrar of Voters Officer has reported some voting machines in the county are down due to software issues.

Officials said staff is working to gather information from the 50 polling stations in the county to determine how many machines are down.

So far, the registrar's office says six machines are not operable.

Voters at the stations with downed machines will be given paper ballots so they can vote in the primary.

Polling stations will remain open until 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
