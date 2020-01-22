2020 presidential election

George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis to moderate ABC News Democratic debate

ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir along with ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis will moderate the Feb. 7 Democratic primary debate, the network announced Wednesday.

The eighth Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Apple News and WMUR-TV, begins at 8 p.m. ET and takes place at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The state will host the country's first primary on Feb. 11.

WMUR-TV's Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez will also ask questions to the candidates in the mind of the voters, the announcement read.

Qualified presidential candidates will be announced at a later date. Only six candidates qualified for the Jan. 14 debate in Des Moines: Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

RELATED: Democratic debates scheduled for 2020

The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live nationally on the ABC and locally on WMUR-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live along with an analysis beginning at 7 p.m. ET and post-debate coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew hampshiredebateabc newsdemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russians' comment
NY Times endorses 2 candidates in Democratic contest
Andrew Yang's wife details alleged sexual assault by doctor
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Suspects threaten driver, teen passenger after Visalia road rage incident
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Show More
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Ill. Supreme Court hears case of teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
More TOP STORIES News