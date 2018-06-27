Justice Kennedy Retiring

Summer is the season for easy reading.So, here's a couple of quick political appetizers to chew on when you're at the beach, lake or poolside.U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy who just announced his retirement from the nation's top court has strong ties to California.He's a native Californian, born in Sacramento. Kennedy graduated from Stanford and the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law and served in the California Army National Guard.He became the youngest federal appeals court judge when he was appointed to the 9th Circuit in San Francisco.President Ronald Reagan nominated Kennedy to the U.S Supreme Court.The two men had developed a close working relationship when Reagan was Governor of California.A majority of Americans believe the country is better off with Donald Trump in the Oval Office and not Hillary Clinton.That's the findings of a recent Rasmussen poll.47% of those polled say the country would not be better off if Hillary Clinton had been elected President in 2016. 40% disagree and 13% are undecided.Despite an endorsement from President Trump, the House rejected a "compromise" immigration bill on Wednesday (6/27) by a vote of 301 to 121.The bill funded the President's Border Wall and provided a path to citizenship for the so-called "Dreamers".Here's how Valley Congressional members voted:A repeal of the state gas tax has qualified for the November ballot.If approved, it would eliminate the 12-cent per gallon gas tax and the hike in vehicle registration fees, but perhaps more significantly, it would require voter approval for any such future tax increases.For the sixth straight year, California's elected officials including the Governor are getting a 3% pay raise.This week, a state board that reviews those salaries approved the pay hikes which take effect in December.California lawmakers remain the highest paid in the U.S.After a record four terms as Governor, Jerry Brown signed his 16th State Budget this week.According to an LA Times report, state spending during Brown's past eight years as Governor has increased 53%.