NORTH KOREA

US officials say CIA Director Mike Pompeo has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

By MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON --
Two U.S. officials say CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo's trip to the isolated communist nation came in advance of a potential summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The officials spoke anonymously about Pompeo's trip because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea were holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a possible summit with Kim.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump and Kim have not spoken directly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnorth koreakim jong unPresident Donald TrumpCIA
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH KOREA
White House says North Korea returns remains of US war dead
Trump, Kim land in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
Pres. Trump and North Korea: A timeline of events
President Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
Trump says NKorea summit might not work for June 12
More north korea
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News