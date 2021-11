MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people might be intimidated opening up a pomegranate but that was not the case in Madera on Sunday.The aril removal competition was a hit at the 10th annual Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival.More than a hundred vendors showcased their food, crafts, and much more at the Madera District Fairgrounds.Some of the offerings included pomegranate slushies, honey, and jelly.Plus cheese steaks sprinkled with pomegranate salsa.The margaritas were also popular.The festival included a car show and cooking demonstration.November is Pomegranate Month.