Porterville College basketball player threatened woman with weapon, then kidnapped and raped her: Police

A Porterville College basketball player has been arrested and accused of several felony sex crimes.Police in Visalia told Action News the victim came into police headquarters on Sunday right after the alleged incident and that 19-year-old Solis was arrested Monday.Visalia Police arrested the 6'4 forward on charges of kidnapping, rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and other sex crimes."The victim and suspect are acquaintances. He made contact with her. He brandished a weapon and forced her into his residence where he physically and sexually assaulted her," Sgt. Gary Williams of the Visalia Police Department said.The alleged crime happened Sunday on West Tyler at the home Solis shares with his family. The Visalia native graduated from Redwood High School in 2017 and continued his basketball career at the junior college.Teammates said Andres commutes from Visalia to campus. They described him as a good student and teammate and a respectful young man. They were speechless to hear the charges he's now facing.Investigators say the victim had various injuries. Once she was interviewed, she was taken to the hospital for treatment. Detectives described the attack as violent and say the victim was also physically assaulted."It's a very serious crime. He has several counts of sexual assault. We take this crime very seriously and the investigation will be followed up if there are any additional requests from the District Attorney's office and forwarded to them," Sgt. Williams said.Detectives aren't revealing a motive- but say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Solis is set to face a judge Wednesday. His bail is currently one $1.7 million.Action News did come face to face with Andres' father. He was very upset and didn't want to comment on camera.