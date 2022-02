TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Porterville council member is due back in court next month after being indicted on charges of having sex with a minor.Daniel Penaloza, 28, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges, including two counts of sex with a minor more than three years younger.The crimes are alleged to have been committed between June 2020 and May of last year while Penaloza was still in office.Penaloza resigned from his position a month later, citing a residence change and personal reasons.If convicted, he faces five years in prison.