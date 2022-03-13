58-year-old Porterville man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing road

Porterville police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.The pedestrian, 58-year-old Ray Schlaepfer, was walking across Henderson Avenue, in a well-lit area just east of G Street, when a vehicle hit him, police say.The driver of the vehicle did not stop or slow down and drove away eastbound on Henderson Avenue.First responders performed CPR on Schlaepfer, and he was rushed to a local hospital, but he died of his injuries soon after, police say.They are looking for the suspect, and are investigating the incident.If you have any information about this crash, please contact Officer Richardson at (559) 782-7400.