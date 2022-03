PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail, accused of exposing an infant to methamphetamine in Porterville.Police say 42-year-old Issac Tamez was smoking meth while babysitting the child last month at a home on Grand Avenue new Newcomb Street.The child suffered an overdose from exposure to the smoke and was rushed to the hospital.Police say it took several days for the 5-month-old to recover.Tamaz was arrested on Friday and booked on numerous charges, including child endangerment.He's being held on a $110,000 bond.