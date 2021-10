PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Fire Department is practicing every day to better protect the community.Images posted on the department's Facebook page show what the drill crews did on Friday.It simulated a structure fire at a commercial building with a blaze on the third floor.The Bank of Sierra partnered with the department and used its building as the practice grounds.The bank was able to coordinate an employee fire drill at the same time to add to the realism of the training.