15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville, police say

Investigators say the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had a suspended driver's license.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested after police say he hit and killed a teenager who was riding a bike in Porterville on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 7 pm. on Olive and Westwood.

Police say Harvey Jacobo, 23, struck the 15-year-old boy and then drove away from the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers found Jacobo several hours later. Investigators say he was under the influence of alcohol and had a suspended driver's license.
