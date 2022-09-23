68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say

The suspect is described as having dark hair and wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.

Detectives tracked down surveillance video showing the suspect.

The man is described as having dark hair and wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

He was riding a dark-colored BMX-style bike which may have red wheels.

Around 6:30 Wednesday night, officers found 68-year-old Michael Haddox with a stomach wound near the South County Justice Center.

Haddox later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Porterville Police.