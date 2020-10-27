lottery

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million sold in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone in the Central Valley is a millionaire, and they might not even know it yet.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Porterville over the weekend.

The ticket, worth $1.9 million, was bought at Express Mart and Gas on West Olive Avenue. It matched five of the six winning numbers from Saturday night's draw.

The California Lottery still doesn't know the identity of the winner. They still have not claimed their prize.

