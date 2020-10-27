FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Someone in the Central Valley is a millionaire, and they might not even know it yet.
A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Porterville over the weekend.
RELATED: 2 winning lottery tickets worth millions sold at Clovis stores
The ticket, worth $1.9 million, was bought at Express Mart and Gas on West Olive Avenue. It matched five of the six winning numbers from Saturday night's draw.
The California Lottery still doesn't know the identity of the winner. They still have not claimed their prize.
RELATED: Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million sold in Porterville
LOTTERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News