FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people in Fresno County have scored big in the California Lottery, and the winning tickets came from two stores in Clovis.Officials say Romeo Valdez bought his ticket for the $1.7 million jackpot at University Market on Shaw and Willow Avenues. The drawing was back in April, and Valdez recently claimed his prize.Another man also purchased a winning scratcher from the Shop N Go off Willow and Nees Avenues.Derick Hudnall spent just five dollars on the scratcher that scored him $10,000 a month for the next 25 years.