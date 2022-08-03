26-year-old man shot and killed in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Porterville Tuesday night.

Authorities say it happened just before 9:30 pm on North Ohio Street.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Steven Sanchez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Porterville police.