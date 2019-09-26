Possible DUI driver takes out traffic light, crashes into several vehicles in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that may have been caused by a possible DUI driver.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Cedar and Dakota.Police say the driver of an Audi lost control of his car, slamming into a traffic light and three other vehicles.The passenger in the Audi was taken to the hospital for extreme intoxication while the driver was administered a field sobriety test.No word yet on how long it will take to fix the traffic light and clear the scene.