1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after crash during chase in Visalia, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody and a woman is in the hospital following a crash during a chase in Visalia.

It started before 2 am Monday when authorities say they tried pulling over a Mercedes that ran a red light on Noble Avenue at Court Street before going on Highway 198.

The driver lost control while exiting the highway at Ben Maddox Way, when he crashed into a tree at a shopping center.

The woman who was in the back seat of the car was rushed to Kaweah Health with major injuries.

Authorities eventually found the suspect, 30-year-old Ramon Villanueva, hiding in a closet at his home on South Pinkham Street.

Villanueva already had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on multiple charges.

Police say Villanueva was also involved in a domestic violence incident and will be booked on those charges, as well.