Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger, authorities say

Tuesday, August 20, 2024
A man has died after crashing their car into a canal near Sanger.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after crashing their car into a canal near Sanger.

The California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at about 5:45 am Tuesday on Rainbow and California avenues -- that's just outside of sanger.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a white Toyota overturned in the canal with reports of someone still inside the car.

A man was pulled from the water and declared dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The CHP is investigating to determine what caused the crash.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

