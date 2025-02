1 dead in Fresno County hit and run crash, driver wanted, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who fled from a crash that killed a passenger in Fresno County.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Manning and Hansen avenues, which is east of Reedley.

CHP Officers say a car ran off the roadway and rolled over after colliding with nearby orange trees.

The car's passenger was killed and investigators believe the driver ran off.

With the driver missing, the crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run.