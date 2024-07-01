  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 house destroyed following large fire in Central Fresno

KFSN logo
Monday, July 1, 2024
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a home on North Vagedes Avenue, near Fruit and Olive, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found one home engulfed in flames and a home next door with some fire damage.

The extent of the fire and the warm temperatures prompted a second alarm response. At least 50 firefighters were called to fight the flames.

Officials say a dog and a cat were rescued from the home, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW