1 house destroyed following large fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a home on North Vagedes Avenue, near Fruit and Olive, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found one home engulfed in flames and a home next door with some fire damage.

The extent of the fire and the warm temperatures prompted a second alarm response. At least 50 firefighters were called to fight the flames.

Officials say a dog and a cat were rescued from the home, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

