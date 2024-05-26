1 killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on Kings County crash, CHP says

One person was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Fresno County on Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County.

One person is dead, and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision on Sunday morning.

Officers say it happened around 2:15 on Avenal Cutoff Road and Enterprise Avenue, just outside of Lemoore.

CHP says a 23-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu north on Avenal Cutoff Road when it crossed the middle line, crashing into a 51-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Malibu died at the scene.

The 20-year-old passenger of the Malibu and the man driving the Ford suffered severe injuries and were airlifted to local hospitals.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.