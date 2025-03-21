Man killed in crash involving semi-truck near Caruthers, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after two trucks crashed in Fresno County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Elkhorn and Marks, south of Caruthers.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck pulled out of the parking lot of Elkhorn Market, directly in the path of a big rig hauling almond shells.

The big rig slammed right into the pickup before flipping onto its side and spilling almond shells along the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his mid-80s, died at the scene.

Officers say his wife, who was in the passenger seat of the pickup, and the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

The road is expected to be shut down for at least another hour as crews clean up the spilled shells.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

