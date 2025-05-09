1 killed in fiery car crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a car crash in northeast Fresno early Friday morning.

It happened just after 2 am in the area of Friant and Shepherd, near Woodward Park.

Officers say based on surveillance video, the individual was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Shepherd, drove across Friant and into the city yard.

The vehicle caught on fire. One person inside died.

Firefighters quickly got to work to make sure no other buildings or property would get burned.

Police say there is some damage around the yard, and are still trying to determine what was lost.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation and cleanup continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.

