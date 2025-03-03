1 killed, 1 hospitalized following fire in Fresno County, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died, and another has been hospitalized following a fire in Fresno County early Monday morning.

The flames broke out behind a home on Quince near Ontario in Caruthers around 5 am.

Officials say the fire started in a travel trailer and spread to a nearby shed.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area as the cleanup continues.