1 killed in suspected DUI single-car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a suspected DUI crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Road 35 near Avenue 14 after 9 pm Sunday.

Officers say 19-year-old Manuel Ramirez Garcia was speeding when he lost control of his Nissan.

The car ended up in the shoulder and hit a power pole before flipping over.

The 20-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say Garcia was under the influence and was arrested for DUI.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and will be booked at the Madera County Jail once he is released.

Officers say the passenger was wearing a seatbelt. They have not been identified.