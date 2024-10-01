1-month-old baby girl killed in Tulare County DUI crash, man arrested

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 1-month old baby is dead following a head-on DUI crash in Tulare County.

California Highway Patrol overs were called to a two-car crash on Highway 198 at Horse Creek Road just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a Kia Optima, driven by 24-year-old Johnathon Reyes of Visalia, was driving westbound on Highway 198 when he attempted to pass a car in front of him.

Reyes entered the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming Freightliner truck as he attempted to re-enter the westbound lane.

Reyes, a woman identified as 25-year-old Jessie Guerrero and a 1-month-old baby girl were taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Both Reyes and Guerro suffered major injuries from the crash and the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined Reyes was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

CHP officers say everyone involved in the crash appeared to be wearing their seatbelts or were secured in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash.

