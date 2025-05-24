1 person dead following fiery solo car crash in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a fiery solo car crash in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the Campus Parkway on-ramp from Highway 140.

When deputies arrived, they found an engulfed car that had crashed into a traffic light pole.

After the fire was extinguished, deputies found a person dead inside the car.

Investigators later learned that a person connected to the car had recently been reported missing.

The person found inside the car has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.