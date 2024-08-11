1 person seriously hurt after crashing into gas tanker in Kings County, CHP says

CHP is investigating a crash involving a sedan and gas tanker in Kings County on Sunday morning.

CHP is investigating a crash involving a sedan and gas tanker in Kings County on Sunday morning.

CHP is investigating a crash involving a sedan and gas tanker in Kings County on Sunday morning.

CHP is investigating a crash involving a sedan and gas tanker in Kings County on Sunday morning.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a Sedan and a gas tanker in Kings County.

CHP responded to State Route 43, near Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford, at 4:00 Sunday morning.

Officers found the tanker off the side of the road and assisted the drivers.

The driver of the sedan suffered significant injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It's unknown what led up to the crash at this time.

Crews took hours sweeping fluid and hauling the tankers out of the area.

Neither of the tankers was compromised.