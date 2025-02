1 rescued from abandoned burning theatre in Porterville, officials say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was rescued from the Porter Theatre in downtown Porterville after it caught fire.

The Porterville Fire Department responded to the abandoned building on Mill Avenue and Second Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the person found was trapped in the building and taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire Crews spent hours mopping up after putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.