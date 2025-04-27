1 teen dead, 2 others injured in Merced County party shooting, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a party in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday at midnight on Gertrude Avenue near North Winton Way in Winton.

When deputies arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say one of the boys was shot in the thigh and had to have a tourniquet applied until paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The other boy and girl were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Deputies say an unknown number of suspects, possibly in a white sedan, drove by and opened fire on a group outside the party.

Witnesses say they heard gang-related slurs prior to the shooting, and investigators believe the incident may be gang-related.

No suspects or persons of interest have been identified. Detectives are actively canvassing the area for additional evidence and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.