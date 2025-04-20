Nearly 100 people without power in Fresno County following solo crash, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- Nearly 100 people were left without power near Easton on Sunday morning following a solo vehicle crash into a power pole.

The California Highway Patrol says a driver in a white Ford van crashed into a power pole near Walnut and Manning Avenues around 3:00 a.m.

Officials say the impact knocked down three additional poles.

The driver fled the scene, and two other drivers hit debris but suffered no injuries.

A PG &E crew was on the scene for several hours, working to restore the power.

Manning Avenue from Elm Street to Fruit Avenue is blocked off.

Updates can be found on the PG &E website.