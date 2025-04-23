111th Clovis Rodeo officially kicking off

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to get your cowboy hat and boots on!

The 111th Clovis Rodeo is officially kicking off Wednesday in Old Town Clovis.

The night will start with the Xtreme Bulls Competition. After, a special check presentation will be held for the bull riding champion, followed by a Tucker Wetmore concert.

Clovis is also expanding the shuttle service for cowboys and cowgirls.

Tickets are on sale now on the Clovis Rodeo's website. They're also available at the box office.

The Clovis Rodeo runs through Sunday, April 27.

