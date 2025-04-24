11th annual Trailblazers for Prosperity awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community leaders are being recognized for their contributions to a historically underserved area of Fresno.

The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association (SEFCEDA) hosted its annual Trailblazers for Prosperity awards luncheon Wednesday.

Among the honorees was Manuel Morales, owner of El Paso Furniture.

"I was from a poor family from Mexico, and that's the dream, you know, in the Hispanic community, come to the United States and have an American dream," said Morales.

He's kept his business in the heart of southeast Fresno, off Cesar Chavez Boulevard, and stays involved with the community, often mentoring young people.

"If they dream something, just keep believing in the dream. If I did it, anyone can do it. That's our dream," said Morales.

Also honored were Captain Joe Alvarez of the Fresno Police Department, Sunnyside High School athletic director Suzanne Farmer and Donaghy Sales marketing manager Juan Alfaro.

The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association works to promote prosperity and improve the quality of life for families in this area of the city.

"I believe it's necessary we acknowledge the challenges we have in our community and we also appreciate the progress we're making in some areas," said Jose Leon-Barraza, CEO of SEFCEDA.

The Posthumous Lifetime Achievement award went to Ernesto Palomino, remembered as an artist, mentor and teacher.

SEFCEDA says the luncheon serves as an inspiration that no matter your background, you, too, can blaze a trail for others to follow.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event, and Action News Anchor Nic Garcia served as the emcee.

