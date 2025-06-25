12 year-old boy suffers life-altering injuries from illegal firework

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital with life-altering injuries after lighting an illegal firework Monday evening in Goshen.

He was airlifted to a local hospital, where doctors say he is likely to lose his hand.

"He is stable. Last we heard, he was going in for surgery. Medical personnel said he is likely to lose his hand, most of it was already lost in the incident," explained Sgt. Nicholson with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Nicholson says there were about five other children present during the incident. All were visibly traumatized by an injury that was entirely preventable.

"This is a rough one. We see this every year, sometimes not to this extent, but this one is pretty bad. This poor fella is gonna have a life-changing injury for the rest of his life. It's gonna be rough," explains Sgt. Nicholson.

Tulare County Fire says although kids 16 and over are allowed to use safe and sane fireworks -- even they can be dangerous if not handled properly.

"You wanna make sure they have competent adult supervision, clearing out an area, bare dirt, green lawn, sidewalk, asphalt. Limit your consumption of alcohol, alcohol impairs your judgment whether it's operating a vehicle or lighting fireworks," explains Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman.

And there are consequences for using illegal fireworks, especially when children are involved.

"If you are allowing your kids to use these fireworks and they get hurt, it's possible you can be charged with child endangerment. And we are entertaining the possibility that may happen in this case, but the investigation is still ongoing," explains Sgt. Nicholson.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the investigation should be complete within a couple of days.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.