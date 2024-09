13-year-old arrested for threatening Visalia school, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has been arrested in Visalia after police say he threatened a school shooting.

Authorities say they were informed of a video that showed a 13-year-old student threatening to "shoot up" Ridge Middle School.

The student claimed in the video that it would happen on Friday.

Authorities arrested the 13-year-old at his home.

No other threats were found towards the school. More law enforcement is now being placed at Visalia Unified schools.