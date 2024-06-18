14-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Merced that stemmed from money and prostitution: PD

A 14-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Merced.

A 14-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Merced.

A 14-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Merced.

A 14-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Merced.

The homicide happened before 4 pm Saturday on Conestoga Drive near Austin Avenue.

Police say the teenager and a 41-year-old man got into an argument over drug money and the prostitution of a woman who was in the home.

That's when authorities say the 14-year-old shot the 41-year-old.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

"The shooting occurred over some narcotic sales and possible prostitution that was going on inside of the home," said Merced Police Sergeant Jeremy Salyers.

After the shooting, Salyers says the teenager escaped to San Jose.

With the help of witnesses and surveillance, detectives were able to track him down at a motel Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old is now booked in Merced County Juvenile Hall on a homicide charge.

Sergeant Salyers said this disturbing crime is yet another reason for parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing and watching online.

"We have so many things nowadays with social media. A lot of things even going on in the music industry and stuff, they glorify pimping, narcotic sales. So yeah, it's important to keep your kids busy and get them into sports, get them into summertime activities to try and keep them away from this stuff and out of the streets," said Sergeant Salyers.

People living in the area where the man was killed told Action News they're not surprised to hear about the shooting because their neighborhood has increasingly gotten worse over the last couple years.

Detectives are still collecting evidence and talking to witnesses as this investigation continues.

The police report will be sent to the District Attorney's Office to determine the potential charges that could be filed against the teen.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Merced Police Department.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.