15-year-old arrested for stabbing in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old was arrested after stabbing another teenager over the weekend in Porterville.

Police were called out just after 5:30 pm Saturday to the Target on Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street.

Investigators say the two teens were involved in a fight when the 15-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice before fleeing the scene.

The victim identified the suspect, and detectives later obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home.

Officers located the knife used in the stabbing inside the 15-year-old's bedroom.

The teen was later arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

