15-year-old killed in ATV crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old has died following an ATV crash in Fresno County Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm along the San Joaquin Riverbed where San Mateo Avenue dead ends north of Highway 180.

Officers say two 15-year-olds were on the ATV when the driver lost control.

Both teens were thrown off the ATV and landed in the water.

Officers say the passenger wasn't wearing a helmet and that the ATV landed on top of him.

The boy's aunt asked that he be taken to a home in Mendota rather than a hospital for immediate treatment.

Hours later, the boy was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with severe pain. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the ATV and his family are cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.