16-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing at party in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old for a deadly stabbing in July.

Back on July 6, officers were called out to a home in the area of Sonora Street and Sherwood Way.

Police say a fight took place outside a quinceanera, and two people were stabbed.

13-year-old Jacob Munoz was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A second victim recovered.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on July 8.

He was charged with the murder of Munzo this week.