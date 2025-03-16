16-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing man at Orange Cove apartment, deputies say

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment on Sunday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment on Sunday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment on Sunday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment on Sunday afternoon.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at an Orange Cove apartment.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they received calls about a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Orchard Village apartments on South Avenue and Orange Street.

Deputies say Orange Cove Police, who were first to the scene, found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid until he was rushed to the hospital in Reedley, where he died.

The suspect ran from the scene but was found and arrested by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

"We had Deputies and a helicopter up in the area. They were able to see him on the ground. He matched the clothing description and everything," spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti said. "Deputies closed in and were able to take him into custody without any problems."

Investigators say the teen suspect knew the victim but a motive for the shooting is not known.

Neighbors tell Action News the shooting happened right in front of the apartment complex's basketball court where children were playing at the time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

