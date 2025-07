17 DUI arrests made following CHP operation over the weekend

A Central California CHP operation landed several impaired drivers in handcuffs over the weekend.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Operation RAID or "Rapid Arrest of Intoxicated Drivers," landed several impaired drivers in handcuffs over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol Central Division conducted the operation in Fresno County on Friday night.

Officers say they arrested 17 people for DUI, issued 10 traffic citations and impounded 13 vehicles.

RAID patrols will continue throughout the counties across the Central Valley.